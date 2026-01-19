Traffic chaos: A routine affair in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Traffic congestion at Jayanagar and surrounding areas has increasingly become a part of daily life for Guwahati residents, with citizens saying the problem has now turned into a “new normal”. Even weekends, traditionally lighter in traffic, are offering no respite. On Sunday, commuters reported conditions no different from peak weekday hours, underscoring the depth of the city’s traffic crisis.

“Jayanagar point is an everyday problem now. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a working day or Sunday,” said Kankan Bhuyan, a local resident, echoing the frustration of thousands who navigate the stretch daily.

Across the city, Guwahati is grappling with what many describe as a never-ending traffic nightmare. A rapidly growing number of vehicles has far outpaced the capacity of existing infrastructure. Arterial roads such as GS Road routinely witness hours-long traffic snarls, with average vehicle speeds dropping sharply during peak hours.

“The city’s road network has not kept pace with vehicle growth. Many roads remain narrow despite heavy demand,” said Rajesh Dutta of Hatigaon. Sharing his personal ordeal, he added, “This morning was the worst. I don’t understand what’s wrong with the management. On weekdays, they give thousands of excuses, but today was Sunday. The entire Hatigaon Chariali was stuck. I stay here and couldn’t move for hours.”

Unregulated e-rickshaws and undisciplined city buses, particularly the so-called “Green Buses”, are frequently blamed for worsening the congestion. These issues are most visible at high-traffic zones like Six Mile, where erratic stopping, lane cutting and a lack of enforcement often choke traffic flow.

Despite the visible presence of traffic personnel at major intersections, commuters say movement remains painfully slow. Many allege that enforcement is reactive rather than proactive, leading to gridlocks that sometimes require public intervention to clear.

“In the name of smart city policing, Guwahati is still lagging behind. A smart city is just for show. Police are not advanced or trained enough to manage city traffic,” said one commuter during a prolonged jam.

Traffic conditions often deteriorate further during VVIP movements or large-scale events. “Major jams are triggered by VVIP movement or even high-stakes exams,” noted Kasturi Baruah, referring to recent disruptions linked to examination schedules.

The impact extends beyond inconvenience. Residents and professionals report spending hours stuck in traffic daily, leading to increased fuel costs, stress and loss of productivity.

Reflecting growing public despair, Kiran Saikia remarked, “I think people should stop expecting better traffic management now. It will never end.”

As Guwahati continues to expand, citizens are increasingly questioning whether authorities can keep pace with the city’s mobility needs—or if traffic chaos is here to stay.

