Traffic Chaos on Maharaja Prithu Flyover's Opening Day, Chandmari Roundabout Turns Major Bottleneck

Vehicles converging from multiple directions at a single point made the Chandmari Roundabout a near-gridlock zone through the evening.

Rajib Baruah, caught in the congestion, said the roundabout design was creating confusion among drivers. "Vehicles from multiple directions are merging at the same point, which is slowing down traffic movement," he said.

Fellow commuter Jogen Kalita was more direct in his criticism. "I had said earlier that the small roundabout is a wrong design. The only solution now is to install traffic signals," he said.

Another commuter expressed surprise at seeing traffic personnel deployed on the flyover itself to regulate movement. "I travel across many cities in India and I have never seen traffic personnel controlling traffic on a flyover. This is the first time," he said.