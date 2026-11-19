STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A traffic police constable on duty was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths and women near Shani Mandir in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Tuesday night, following the Guns N' Roses concert. The injured constable, identified as Tinku Moni Deka of the Dispur Traffic Police Branch, was reportedly attacked by a group of six to seven persons, comprising four to five youths and two women.

According to Deka's account, the incident occurred when he was trying to move an autorickshaw away from the road to regulate traffic.

He alleged that a young woman suddenly approached him and slapped him without any prior argument. Subsequently, four to five young men accompanying her allegedly joined in the assault.