Guwahati: Guwahati City Police detained a ticketless man outside the Guns N' Roses concert venue at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after he allegedly attempted to force his way inside and obstructed security personnel. Officers escorted him to Basistha Police Station for further legal action.

The detention took place outside the concert arena at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on Tuesday, November 17, as security personnel managed access to the highly anticipated Guns N' Roses performance.

According to a police official, the man attempted to enter the venue without a ticket and got into a verbal altercation with senior police officers.

The individual also allegedly obstructed security personnel while trying to gain entry. Police subsequently detained him and escorted him to Basistha Police Station.

The incident highlighted the access-control arrangements in place around the concert venue, where private security staff and Guwahati City Police were managing entry and crowd movement.

The Guwahati concert drew approximately 50,000 fans, making crowd management a major focus for the authorities.

The November 17 performance marked Guns N' Roses' first-ever concert in Northeast India. The American rock band had previously performed in Bengaluru on November 14, 2026, as part of its India tour.

The large expected turnout required coordinated security arrangements around Khanapara Veterinary Ground, including designated parking areas and traffic restrictions.

Guwahati City Police introduced traffic regulations around the concert venue to manage the expected movement of thousands of concertgoers.

According to the supplied event information, general vehicle regulations began at 2 PM on November 17, while the ban on commercial vehicles came into effect at 3 PM.

The restrictions formed part of the wider arrangements around Khanapara Veterinary Ground, where designated parking zones and crowd-control measures were also enforced.

These measures were intended to regulate vehicle movement around the concert area during the event.

Following the incident, Guwahati Police escorted the ticketless man to Basistha Police Station.

The supplied police account states that officers took action after the individual attempted to enter without a ticket and became involved in a verbal exchange with senior personnel.

Further legal action was expected to be handled at the police station. No additional details about the individual's identity or the outcome of the police action were available in the supplied report.

The detention occurred as authorities maintained security arrangements for one of Guwahati's major international music events of 2026.