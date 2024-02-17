Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inspects progress of flyover works in Barpeta Road

Barpeta: Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass inspected the progress of flyover works being constructed in Barpeta Road recently and it is likely to be inaugurated soon and thus a long pending demand of people would be fulfilled. A source in Barpeta Road said that former Sarbhog legislator, Ranjit Kumar Dass was associated in pursuing the government for construction of the flyover in Barpeta Road even before he became legislator.

When he was elected as an MLA in 2011, he paid more attention to get this flyover constructed and for his tireless efforts, the flyover was first on the priority list of Ministry of Development of North East Region (Doner) in 2014-15 and got sanctioned Rs 34 crore from the centre.

However, over the period of time, cost of construction of the flyover shot up and later the State government extended financial assistance of around Rs 9 crore and tender was called and Anupam Construction of Pathsala got the contract and foundation was laid on 18.08.2018 by the then Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and the then PWD Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, source added.

However, source also informed that the negligence on the part of the construction company coupled with COVID-19 pandemic situation and the proper approval process from railway department was hampered and it further delayed the construction work. But now, it has been almost completed and flyover is expected to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 29.

