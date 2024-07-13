RPF-NFR Recovers 26 Lost Mobile Phones Using CEIR Portal

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force, Northeast Frontier Railway, recovered 26 lost or stolen mobile phones using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and returned them to their owners. This marks the first such initiative by RPF across Indian Railways.

The RPF-NFR also successfully blocked 232 stolen or missing mobile phones. Out of these, 84 have been traced, leading to the recovery of 26 phones and the arrest of six criminals. RPF-NFR is the first Indian railway to access the CEIR portal for this achievement.

The CEIR is a centralised system implemented to manage and track mobile devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. It will help combat mobile device theft and misuse.

