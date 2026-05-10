Traffic restrictions announced ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on May 12

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati on May 12 to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam Government, prompting the city traffic police to issue a detailed traffic advisory for the day.

Addressing the media on Saturday, DCP (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora said traffic restrictions would remain in force from 9 am to 2 pm across several key routes in the city. Authorities are expecting a gathering of nearly one lakh people at the event venue. District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Swapneel Paul was also present during the press briefing.

As per the advisory, authorities will completely restrict the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks and dumpers, on NH-27 and NH-17 during the specified hours. Parking on both the main carriageways and service lanes of the two highways has also been prohibited.

Traffic regulations will additionally remain in effect from Koinadhora Point to AEC Road, where authorities will not allow vehicles on the left side of the road. The right lane, however, will remain operational for two-way traffic movement.

The traffic police have also declared the stretch from Panjabari to Six Mile on GS Road a no-parking zone.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in congested areas and advised commuters to use GS Road as an alternative route wherever possible. Passengers heading to the airport have been requested to leave at least two hours in advance in view of possible diversions and heavy traffic congestion.

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