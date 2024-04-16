Traffic restrictions announced for PM Narendra Modi’s Guwahati visit

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Guwahati visit, Guwahati Police has announced a set of traffic restrictions and diversions for Tuesday in a statement.

It mentioned that the plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City along with DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and G S Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on April 16. Plying of slow-moving vehicles/carts shall be restricted on D G Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and G S Road from 3pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

On April 16 from 3pm onwards, all ASTC and Private City buses will be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Khanapara via NH-17, DG Road, MG Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road. The stretch from ABC Point to Assam Legislative Assembly Rotary along G S Road, the vehicles of both sides will ply on one track from 4.00pm onwards and 6.00pm onwards vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed but the movement of emergency vehicles will be allowed.

For smooth and safe movement of VVIP carcade, stoppage of vehicles on feeder roads, by lanes, cuttings, opposite lanes etc., the following places are earmarked for diversion. All vehicles at Jalukbari Point coming from the Saraighat Bridge side and Azara side will be diverted towards NH-27, Garchuk 15 minutes before the landing of the Prime Minister. At Maligaon Gate No. 3, vehicles from Bharalumukh will be diverted towards Tetelia, NH-27 via Gotanagar once VVIP reaches Azara. At Bharalumukh AT Road Point, vehicles from Paltanbazar or Panbazar will be diverted Via Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Ambari, AK Azaz Road once the VVIP crosses Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra.

At Session Court Point Panbazar, vehicles from Chandmari / Uzan Bazar will be diverted from HB Road, and Fancy Bazar at AT Road once the VVIP reaches Bhutnath. At District Library Panbazar vehicles from Chandmari/ Uzanbazar vehicles from Chandmari Uzanbazar will be diverted towards AT Road via RBI point once VVIP crosses Machkhowa.

At TC Point, Latasil vehicles from Chandmari will be diverted towards the Dighali Pukhuri side once VVIP cross Kedar Road. At Ulubari under the flyover, vehicles from GS Road, Dr B. Barooah Road and AT Road will be diverted towards B.K Kakaty Road and AT Road once VVIP crosses Sukleswar Ghat. At Bhangagarh under flyover, vehicles from GS Road Paltan Bazar will be diverted towards Rajgarh Road or GMCH Road once VVIP crosses High Court East Point. Similar diversions will also be enforced at Ganesh Mandir, Last Gate, Super Market, Six Mile, Prison Gate and Khanapara rotary mentioned in the statement.

