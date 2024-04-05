Assam: PM Modi to visit state on April 17, confirmed Jayanta Mallah Baruah

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 17, announced Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah.

PM Modi will address a rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, which is situated in Assam's Nalbari district under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

This rally will be PM Narendra Modi's first election address in Assam since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.