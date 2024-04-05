Assam: PM Modi to visit state on April 17, confirmed Jayanta Mallah Baruah

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 17, announced Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah.
PM Modi will address a rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, which is situated in Assam's Nalbari district under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
This rally will be PM Narendra Modi's first election address in Assam since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
It is worth mentioning that the saffron party has allocated the Barpeta constituency to the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The AGP, who is in alliance with the incumbent BJP in Assam, have announced MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhary as its candidate representing the NDA.
Barpeta constituency has traditionally been a Congress bastion while CPI-M and AIUDF have also won this seat in the past.
The constituency contains a total of 19,49,873 registered voters, of which, 9,88,570 are male while 9,61,303 happen to be women.
Jayanta Mallah Baruah also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the state on April 7 and 8, where he is expected to address three rallies.
Shah is slated to visit Gohpur on April 8, where he will campaign for BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
The tourism minister asserted that the schedule for both leaders is set and probably won’t change. The party unit is ready for the elections, aiming to help Narendra Modi secure a third term as Prime Minister.
The state aims to provide at least 13 Lok Sabha seats to support Modi’s election campaign. Voting for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
