Traffic Restrictions Announced in Guwahati for Chhath Puja Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions and diversions from 11 am on November 15 to 11 am on November 16 in view of Chhath Puja.

Commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, including handcarts, rickshaws and pony carts, will not be allowed on MG Road between Machkhowa Point and the High Court Chief Justice's residence, except vehicles used by devotees to carry puja materials. Only vehicles carrying devotees and puja materials will be allowed on the stretch.

City and ASTC buses from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh will use GS Road and AT Road instead of turning towards Panbazar through the Panbazar ROB. Buses from Jalukbari will be diverted from Machkhowa towards AT Road/HB Road. Heavy vehicles, including inter-district buses and red-coloured rural service buses from Jalukbari, will be diverted via NH-27.

Vehicles from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar and Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa towards HB Road or AT Road. Those proceeding towards Chandmari and Latasil via HB Road will turn left at NB Hall towards FC Road. Vehicles from Chandmari towards Panbazar, Bharalumukh and Jalukbari will be diverted at NB Hall towards HB Road.

Light vehicles from Uzanbazar and Latasil towards Bharalumukh will be diverted at Planetarium Point through Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road and District Library before turning left at NB Hall.

Vehicles carrying devotees and puja materials from Bharalumukh will be allowed to park at Lachit Ghat, Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road and the market side of MG Road. At Sonaram Higher Secondary School Ghat, vehicles must be parked inside the school field.