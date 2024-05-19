Traffic restrictions imposed for IPL Match in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To ensure the safety and smooth passage of spectators and emergency vehicles during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match scheduled at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, on May 19, 2024, the authorities have announced comprehensive traffic restrictions.

The restrictions primarily target commercial goods carrying vehicles and slow-moving traffic on several key roads within Guwahati City. From 3 PM to 12 Midnight on the said date, commercial goods carrying vehicles of four-wheelers and above will face restrictions on NH-27, GS Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road.

Similarly, commercial goods carrying vehicles of three-wheelers and above, along with slow-moving commercial vehicles and carts, will be restricted on GS Road, B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road during the same time frame.

Additionally, specific one-way traffic arrangements will be implemented on A.K. Azad Road and Barsapara Road to facilitate the flow of vehicles towards the stadium. Spectators are advised to plan their routes accordingly, considering these temporary alterations.

Furthermore, strict parking regulations will be enforced along various stretches, prohibiting parking on either side of the road in designated areas. The aim is to prevent congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the vicinity of the stadium.

For the convenience of spectators, multiple entry gates have been designated, each with specific access routes. Parking arrangements have been made at various fields and locations, with detailed instructions provided for those arriving via different roads.

It’s important to note that these traffic measures were enacted with the safety and convenience of all stakeholders in mind. While inconveniences may arise due to the restrictions, they are crucial for managing traffic flow and ensuring a secure environment during the IPL match.

