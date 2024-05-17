IPL 2024: KKR Set to Land in Guwahati for Decisive Match Against RR

GUWAHATI: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will arrive in Guwahati today to play against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The KKR team is expected to land at Guwahati's Borjhar airport around 5:20 p.m. on Indigo flight 6E6344.
KKR's team includes popular players like Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc.
There are also rumors that Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood Superstar and co-owner of KKR, might attend the match, which has fans excited.
This match follows a thrilling game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last Wednesday, where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. PBKS's captain, Sam Curran, scored a half-century to lead his team to victory.
In the first half of the game, PBKS's bowlers, especially Curran and Rahul Chahar, restricted RR to 144/9. Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat, RR struggled to score runs as PBKS's bowlers kept them in check.
Riyan Parag was the top scorer for RR. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the innings for RR, with Jaiswal hitting a boundary off Curran's first ball.
However, Jaiswal was quickly dismissed by Curran, who only conceded nine runs in his first over.
After Jaiswal got out early, Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju Samson tried to steady the innings. But when Samson was dismissed by Nathan Ellis in the 7th over, it hurt RR's progress.
By the end of the powerplay, RR had scored only 38 runs and lost one wicket. This continued their trend of struggling to hit boundaries during powerplays in IPL 2024.
Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to relentless rain on Thursday.
This meant SRH gained a point and has 15 points in hand, enough for it to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
