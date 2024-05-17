IPL 2024: KKR Set to Land in Guwahati for Decisive Match Against RR

This match follows a thrilling game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last Wednesday, where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. PBKS's captain, Sam Curran, scored a half-century to lead his team to victory.

In the first half of the game, PBKS's bowlers, especially Curran and Rahul Chahar, restricted RR to 144/9. Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat, RR struggled to score runs as PBKS's bowlers kept them in check.

Riyan Parag was the top scorer for RR. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the innings for RR, with Jaiswal hitting a boundary off Curran's first ball.

However, Jaiswal was quickly dismissed by Curran, who only conceded nine runs in his first over.