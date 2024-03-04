Tragic accident in Jalukbari area of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday night in Guwahati's Jalukbari area, a two-wheeler lost his life after a collision with a city bus, initial reports suggest. The fatal accident occurred when a city bus, allegedly exceeding speed limits, collided with the two-wheeler, resulting in the immediate death of the two-wheeler, identified as Umesh Das. Hailing from the Palasbari region on the outskirts of Guwahati city, Das was tragically killed on the spot.

Adding to the distressing situation, the driver responsible for the accident, along with the bus, hastily fled from the scene, leaving behind a grim aftermath. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing driver.

