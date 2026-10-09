Tragic demise of Assam's Himashri Boro rekindles nationwide outcry over women’s safety on trains

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The tragic demise of Himashri Boro, a 20-year-old tribal student and dancer from Assam's Kamrup district, has ignited a fierce public outcry and renewed hard questions regarding the safety of women travelling alone on India's railway network.

Boro, a student of B Borooah College who was returning home from a dance performance in Andhra Pradesh, went missing from the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express (train no. 22503) on October 6. Her lifeless body was recovered on Wednesday near railway tracks in Tekkali, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

What makes Boro's demise a chilling testament to the vulnerabilities faced by women in transit is her final communication. At 2:39 am on Tuesday, she sent a desperate distress message to a friend. She voiced severe anxiety, stating she was deeply afraid because she was surrounded by a large group of men who were allegedly bullying, abusing, and making obscene gestures toward her. Shortly after the call, her phone went dead. When the train rolled into Guwahati, only her unattended luggage remained in the S2 coach. Some co-passengers have since alleged that she may have been thrown from the moving train.

For millions of women in India, public transit is essential for education and work. Boro's mother made a public appeal directly targeting the government's flagship women's empowerment campaign. She said, "My daughter had big dreams. Those dreams are gone. They say 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but what happens to women's safety when they actually go out to learn and work?"

The case highlights glaring lapses in active night-time surveillance on long-distance trains. Despite tools like the Indian Railways Helpline 139 and the RailMadad Portal, Himashri Boro's case points to a terrifying reality: emergency infrastructure is only as effective as the immediate physical security available on the ground.

Activists are demanding upgrades in security infrastructure to protect female commuters, including mandatory RPF patrolling, panic button infrastructure, and strict enforcement of women's spaces.

As officials work to piece together the last moments of Himashri Boro's life, her tragic story serves as a stark reminder that without strong, real-time safety enforcement, public commuting will remain perilous for India's daughters.

Also Read: Assam: CCTV Footage Shows Himashree Boro Before Death in Andhra Pradesh