Tragic fall claims life of woman in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred in an apartment in Dhirenpara when a woman over 60 fell to death from the eighth floor of the Suryavatika Apartment building. It appears that the lady and her family were living in the apartment. She met her untimely death after the unfortunate accident. Police were summoned to the scene of the attack by emergency personnel. Regrettably, despite all the efforts that were made, the woman lost her life, suffering from the injuries of the fall. There are no other substantiated facts at this stage, and officials are still trying to work out the precise details of the tragic event.

