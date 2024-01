Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month, a training programme was organized to make the drivers aware of the road safety rules and regulations. The one-day refresher training course for the drivers of hazardous goods-carrying vehicles was conducted on Tuesday at the premises of HPCL, Betkuchi. This training comes after the Transport Minister of the state completed a motorcycle tour of the constituencies of the state to spread awareness about road safety.