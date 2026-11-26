STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Motor Transport Association and other private transport organisations across the state have called an indefinite statewide strike of commercial transport services from November 26, alleging policy inconsistencies and irregularities in the installation of Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs).

Addressing to the media, the association said it had given the government until November 25 to address its demands, warning that transport services would remain suspended indefinitely from the following day if no action was taken.

The association said it supported road safety measures but objected to what it described as the disproportionate burden placed on vehicle owners and drivers. It alleged that a monopoly in SLD installation since 2017 had left vehicle owners struggling to access the devices and demanded that multiple authorised agencies be allowed to sell and install them.

It also opposed testing vehicle speed by lifting vehicles with jacks, calling for computerised testing systems and manufacturer-approved technical arrangements. The association questioned an SOP assigning DTO offices the task of uploading SLD certificates, citing staff shortages and inadequate equipment. It proposed allowing vehicle manufacturers to upload pending data for vehicles sold by them.

Other demands included at least one modern Automated Testing Station in every district, a one-month window for settling traffic challans, Transport Appellate Tribunals in every district and protection against harassment during the renewal of fitness certificates, permits and PUC certificates.

On VLTD installation, the association alleged that Assam's system depended on a single agency despite the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways having approved 168 agencies. It demanded the option of purchasing and installing devices through multiple authorised agencies.

Tourist vehicles will also join the strike, suspending tourism-related transport services, including airport and railway station pick-up and drop-off facilities. The association said volunteers would be deployed across districts to ensure the agitation remained peaceful.