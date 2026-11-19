Guwahati: Assam's transport owners' and workers' associations have announced a 48-hour statewide chakka bandh from November 20 to November 22, 2026, protesting against rising operating costs and unresolved demands. The shutdown, covering Guwahati and multiple districts, is expected to halt commercial and public transport services across the state.

The Motor Transport Sector Owners-Workers Coordination Committee and several transport associations have announced the statewide shutdown over four key demands concerning the transport sector.

According to the unions' representatives, rising fuel and vehicle-part costs have increased the financial pressure on transport owners and workers. They have also pointed to the absence of fare revisions since 2019, arguing that existing rates have not kept pace with operating expenses.

The associations are seeking a 70% increase in transport fares, alongside measures addressing social security and other concerns affecting the sector.

The proposed shutdown follows repeated appeals and memorandums submitted by transport organizations seeking government intervention.

The 48-hour Assam chakka bandh is scheduled to affect commercial and public transport services across Guwahati and multiple districts.

The organizations involved include the All Namoni and Madhya Asom Bus Malik Sangha, the All Namoni and Madhya Asom Motor Sramik Parishad and the All-Assam Cab Operators Association.

Their participation places different segments of the state's transport sector within the scope of the announced shutdown.

The exact list of affected routes and individual services has not been specified in the information provided by the associations.

The transport organizations have raised four key demands, focusing on fare structures, operating expenses and worker welfare.

Their principal financial demand is a 70% increase in fares. The associations argue that the last fare revision took place in 2019, while fuel and spare-part costs have continued to rise.

Transport union representatives have also highlighted the need for social security measures for workers associated with the sector.

The All-Assam Cab Operators Association has separately raised concerns about the lack of support from ride aggregators and the government despite repeated memorandums.

The complete four-point demand list has not been provided in the available information.

The Motor Transport Sector Owners-Workers Coordination Committee is among the principal organizations behind the statewide shutdown.

Other participating bodies include:

All Namoni and Madhya Asom Bus Malik Sangha.

All Namoni and Madhya Asom Motor Sramik Parishad.

All-Assam Cab Operators Association.

The associations have raised concerns about the financial conditions of transport owners and workers and are seeking action from the Assam Transport Department.

The statewide shutdown is scheduled for Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, 2026, covering a period of 48 hours.

The strike is expected to affect transport operations in Guwahati and multiple districts across Assam.

The organizations have linked their decision to unresolved demands and the absence of a fare revision since 2019.