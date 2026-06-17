Transport Minister Charan Boro Inspects Illegal Parking Hotspots in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro on Tuesday conducted a field inspection at several key locations in Guwahati, including Khanapara, Betkuchi and Jalukbari, to assess the issue of illegal vehicle parking and understand the challenges faced by commuters and transport operators.

During the visit, the minister reviewed traffic conditions in the identified areas and interacted with officials and stakeholders to gain first-hand insight into the impact of unauthorised parking on road safety, traffic flow and public convenience.

The inspection comes amid growing concerns over congestion and traffic bottlenecks in several parts of the city, with illegal roadside parking often cited as a major contributor to disruptions in vehicular movement.

Speaking during the visit, Boro said the government is committed to improving urban mobility and ensuring a more efficient transport network for the public.

“Our department is committed to creating a safe, efficient and accessible transport system that enhances the ease and convenience of public mobility,” the minister said.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to address traffic-related issues and ensure better enforcement of parking regulations. The minister also stressed the importance of identifying practical solutions that balance the needs of commuters, transport operators and other road users.

Officials accompanying the minister reviewed conditions at various locations and discussed measures to streamline traffic movement and reduce congestion caused by unauthorised parking.

The Transport Department is expected to take further steps based on observations made during the inspection, with a focus on improving road safety, easing traffic pressure and enhancing the overall commuting experience for residents of Guwahati.

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