Transport workers oppose move to outsource ISBT services in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Transport workers, bus operators and vehicle owners in Guwahati have expressed strong concern over reports that several key services at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) may soon be outsourced to a private agency by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

According to transport workers, the proposed move reportedly includes outsourcing parking fee collection, traffic management, cleanliness and security services under a three-year licence arrangement. The workers fear the decision could increase operational expenses and create additional financial burdens for those dependent on the transport sector for their livelihood.

Drivers, handymen and bus owners gathered at the ISBT premises on Saturday and appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure that the terminus continues to remain under ASTC’s direct management.

A bus driver operating on the Guwahati–Silchar route said the transport sector is already struggling with rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs, insurance premiums and permit-related expenses.

“If parking and other services are handed over to private parties, the charges may increase further. Ultimately, the burden will fall on drivers and passengers. We are somehow managing our daily expenses, and any additional cost will make survival more difficult,” he said.

Another driver alleged that privatisation of essential services could create unnecessary complications for transport workers who spend most of their day at the terminus.

“We fear that once private agencies take over, there may be stricter rules, penalties and higher fees for even minor issues. The ISBT is a public transport hub and should remain under government control,” he added.

A handyman working with a night service bus said transport workers are already facing financial uncertainty due to irregular passenger flow and increasing competition.

“Many of us earn daily wages and support our families through this work. If operational costs rise, bus owners may cut wages or reduce staff. We request the government to consider the hardships faced by workers before taking such decisions,” he said.

Several vehicle owners also voiced apprehension that outsourcing could eventually lead to higher entry fees and service charges inside the terminus.

“One small increase may not seem significant on paper, but for buses operating daily, the costs accumulate over time. It will directly affect small operators who are already under pressure,” a bus owner said.

The protesters maintained that ASTC has been managing the ISBT for years and argued that strengthening the corporation’s own infrastructure and manpower would be a better alternative than outsourcing services to private agencies.

They appealed to the state government to hold discussions with stakeholders, including drivers’ associations and transport unions, before implementing any decision related to the management of the ISBT.

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