Garchuk Police recover 40kg of cannabis in Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police Station on Sunday seized nearly 40 kilogrammes of cannabis from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) area and arrested one man after acting on intelligence inputs about narcotics being moved to a neighbouring state. Police teams quickly set up a naka in the vicinity and intercepted a man identified by the source. Officers searched his luggage and recovered 41 packets of suspected cannabis hidden in two trolley bags and three travel bags. A Drug Detection kit confirmed that the substance was cannabis. Police identified the arrested man as Amit Ram, son of Sudhir Ram, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

