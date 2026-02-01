Tribal communities are custodians of ancient traditions: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the valedictory function of the Janajati Sammelan and the 30th foundation day celebration of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture in Guwahati today.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor described the event as very significant, as it brought together people of different sections and brought the culmination of the Tribal Conference, which was organized on the theme “Development through Culture.” He said that the holistic development of the tribal people must harmoniously integrate material progress with cultural values, social responsibility, and spiritual growth.

Highlighting India’s unity in diversity, Acharya said that tribal communities are the custodians of the nation’s ancient traditions and sustainable lifestyles rooted in harmony with nature. Their respect for forests and land, the governor said, provides lessons for balanced and environmentally friendly development. He also recalled the contributions of tribal icons such as Birsa Munda, Tilka Manjhi, and Rani Durgavati, whose ideals continue to inspire the nation.

The governor said the Janajati Sammelan provided a meaningful platform for dialogue on education, health, livelihoods, cultural preservation, and the responsible use of modern technology. Development, he stressed, must strengthen tribal identity, language, and self-respect, as progress aligned with culture ensures inclusive and sustainable growth.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s vision on the foundation day of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, the governor said that culture is the soul of the nation and spirituality is a powerful force for nation-building. He lauded the institute’s contributions to education.

Speaker ALA Biswajit Daimary also spoke on the occasion, a press release said.

