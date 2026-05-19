Tribute to Munindra Nath Kotoky: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of a Beloved Teacher from Jorhat Government Multipurpose Boys’ School

Accepting the eternal truth of death with the grace of an artist, renowned retired teacher of Jorhat Government Multipurpose Boys' School, Munindra Nath Kotoky, passed away on May 9. Born in 1938 at Tamulisiga Simoluguri Brahmin Gaon of Janji, Kotoky was 88 years old at the time of his demise. He was a kind-hearted, well-wishing, and principled person. After completing his collegiate education from J.B. College, he began his professional career as a teacher at Jorhat Sankardev Seminary High School. Later, he joined Jorhat Government Multipurpose Boys' School as an English teacher and took retirement from the same in 1996 and settled permanently at Malow Ali Muktijoddha Path, Jorhat.

With deep affection, dedication, and endless care, he illuminated the minds of his students with the light of knowledge and guided their lives toward noble goals. Just as a lifeless painting comes alive under the touch of a skilled artist, his captivating personality and noble teachings left a profound impression on the tender minds of students and inspired them to overcome obstacles and move forward through the harsh and thorny paths of real life. Kotoky's vast treasure of knowledge brought vitality into the classroom and helped shape them into responsible citizens of the future.

At the time of his death, he left behind his wife, one son, two married daughters, and grandchildren along with numerous relatives, admirers, and well-wishers. Though you are no longer physically among us today, your memories will forever remain vivid in our hearts and minds. On the sacred occasion of your Adya Shraddha, we pray to God for the eternal peace of your departed soul.

Devo Jyoti Borthakur

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