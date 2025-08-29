Tribute to My Deuta - Binanda Chandra Das

My “Deuta,” Binanda Chandra Das, left us for his heavenly abode on August 17. The sudden loss of my father has left us deeply shaken, yet today I write with heartfelt emotion to honour a guiding figure and the steady hand of our family.

Deuta was a man of discipline and principles. Each day, he rose with purpose valuing time, honouring commitment, and loving with integrity. He taught us that true strength lies not in wealth or status, but in living a life rooted in honesty and responsibility. As a businessman, he scaled remarkable heights of success. But beyond his own achievements, he believed in lifting others along the way. Many young people found guidance and opportunities through him, and to this day they remember him as a mentor and guardian.

His love for music was profound. During his college days, he earned the title of Best Tabla Player of Assam. Later, he became associated with the renowned music company “Music Makers.” In 1990, he was honored with the National Award as a producer for the film Banani. He even acted in a few films, leaving behind cherished memories in the world of art. Deuta was equally devoted to society. He gave his time and energy to educational and social institutions such as Arya Vidyapeeth H.S. & M.P. School, Gauhati Commerce College, Ulubari Rongali Sanmilan, and Rehabari Unnayan Samiti. His contributions touched countless lives. To me, he was not only a father but also a mentor—an unwavering example of discipline, punctuality, and stability. His life’s journey continues to inspire us, reminding us to live with devotion and integrity. On this day of his Addhya Shraddha, our family remembers him not only with sorrow but with immense gratitude—for the values he instilled, the lessons he imparted, and the love he showered upon us. We bid him farewell with deep respect, knowing that his legacy will live on in our hearts forever.

— Ankush Ranjan Das

