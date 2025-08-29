Olida Begum – A tribute

Olida Beg um, our beloved mother, lived a life marked by grace and compassion. A philanthropist at heart, she was the epitome of kindness, constantly helping people in need and encouraging us to share her generosity.

Born on February 1, 1963, to Azimuddin Ahmed and Fulbanu Begum at Dampur, Kamrup (R), she completed her graduation from S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi. She nurtured us with unconditional love and instilled values that continue to guide our lives. Her influence shaped not only our upbringing but also our academic journey. She left us on 29-08-2018 leaving a void in our hearts that no words can express. After the untimely demise of our father, she stood as a pillar of strength, facing every challenge with courage and selflessness. Not a day goes by without her in our thoughts. Her faith in us continues to give us the strength to strive toward becoming the best version of ourselves.

Though she is no longer with us physically, her presence is deeply felt in every step of our journey. On this solemn occasion of her sixth death anniversary today we pray to Allah for the eternal peace of her soul. May the Almighty place her in Jannah.

Nasrina Sultana and Firdosh Ahmed

