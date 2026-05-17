A tribute to my Aaita-Mira Devi Khound

It was late afternoon on 7th May, 2026 when my phone rang, and I came to know that Aaita (Mira Devi) had peacefully left for her heavenly abode at the age of 93. We all knew that this moment would come, and the signs were there, but it still felt like a bolt from the blue — a sadness that will no doubt linger.

Born on 6th November 1933 in Jorhat, Aaita lived a life full of kindness, warmth, and wisdom. Her love, blessings, and unwavering support touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She was an active member of many social forums and organizations and was a much-loved personality across all sections of society.

Professionally, she was a teacher who served with distinction at Jorhat Gitarthi Vidyalaya. She fulfilled both her roles with great dedication — as a teacher inspiring young minds towards excellence and as a homemaker, being a devoted mother to two children (Mama and Maa) and a dutiful wife to Kaka (Dulal Khound).

Whenever I close my eyes and think about Aaita, a wave of memories engulfs me — most memorably, the summer holidays spent in Jorhat under her doting care. She would feed us (me, Suman, and Jintu), regale us with stories, and ensure sunshine all around us. She also visited us many times in Nagaon, and we would eagerly wait for her visits, which always brought a welcome break from our daily lives.

Aaita was a progressive and liberal woman who, though deeply religious, was also pragmatic and well-informed about the world around her. She loved reading, enjoyed movies, and was passionate about sports — cricket, tennis, everything was within her grasp. I remember having many conversations with her about sports personalities and the wider implications of sports.

For me, this has been a deeply personal loss. The last time I met Aaita was in January 2026. Her health was deteriorating at that time, yet there was, as always, a wholesome halo around her — the grace of a life fully lived and realised.

Though she is no longer with us, her values, affection, and gentle presence will remain in our hearts forever.

“Aaita, tumi jotei asaa, bhalkoi thakiba.”

~ Bumon (Bishakh Phukan)

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