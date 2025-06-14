Truck carrying subsidized urea seized at Jorabat; black marketing suspected

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant seizure, Basistha Police on Thursday intercepted a truck illegally transporting a large quantity of subsidized urea fertilizer at the Jorabat Naka Checking Point. Acting on specific input, police stopped the truck bearing registration number AS 28C 9430, which was en route to Meghalaya.

Upon inspection, authorities recovered 280 bags of Bharat Urea, marked under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana (PMBJP). The consignment was being transported without any valid documents related to its sale, purchase, or authorized movement.

The driver of the truck, identified as Shahidul Khan (36), son of late Sorbhej Khan and a resident of Khudraf Aladi, PO: Bhogdia, PS: Sarthebari, Dist: Barpeta, Assam, was apprehended on the spot.

Police have initiated further investigation into the illegal transportation, suspecting a broader nexus involving black marketing and diversion of subsidized fertilizers meant for agricultural use.

The seized consignment and the vehicle have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on such illegal activities that adversely affect genuine farmers and disrupt government subsidy schemes.

