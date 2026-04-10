Tutor on election duty dies in Sonitpur district; teachers seek compensation

The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has expressed deep grief over the sudden death of Deven Har, a tutor posted at Dapdapi Primary School under the Balipara education block in Sonitpur district, who passed away while on election duty.

According to reports, Har was deployed at Polling Station No. 230, Dalapani Primary School, in the 69 No. Naduar Assembly Constituency. He fell seriously ill around 7:30 AM on Thursday while performing his election duties and died shortly thereafter. In an official statement, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami mourned the untimely demise of Har, a resident of Dapdapi Kachari village in Rangapara. The association has demanded that the state government provide Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family.

Highlighting his contribution, the association stated that Har had dedicated his life to spreading education in the remote Dapdapi area. He had served for many years without salary at the venture school “2 No. Dapdapi Primary School.” After the closure of the venture school, he was appointed as a tutor at the provincialised Dapdapi Primary School about four years ago, receiving only a nominal monthly honorarium.

The statement further alleged that due to the lack of a regular salary and financial hardship, Har was unable to afford proper medical treatment despite suffering from illness. The ASPTA has also urged the Assam government to grant full recognition as regular teachers to tutors who have served in venture schools for years and to ensure they receive proper salaries without conditions.

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