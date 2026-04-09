Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Jalukbari, Appeals for Participation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote on Thursday at a polling station in Jalukbari during the ongoing Assembly elections in Assam.
Sarma, the NDA candidate from Jalukbari, was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and their children.
“Exercised my democratic right! Casted my vote in the #AssamElections2026 for a strong, secure and prosperous Assam. Have you voted yet?” Sarma wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, Sarma offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple along with his wife before heading to the polling station.
Sarma has been representing the Jalukbari seat since 2001 and is seeking another term from the constituency.
He also appealed to voters to participate in large numbers.
“Today, Assam votes and each voice matters, each vote matters in the path of building a better Assam. I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers,” he said.
Polling is being held in a single phase across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.