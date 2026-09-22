Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Held in Guwahati with Cannabis, Cough Syrup

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Guwahati late on Sunday after intercepting a Mahindra Thar in which they reportedly found cannabis and several bottles of cough syrup.

The accused were identified as Pradip Das and Basanta Das, residents of Hatkhhowapara in Azara. Police said the duo was travelling in a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number ML 04B 1865 from Azara towards Jalukbari when the vehicle came under surveillance.

A team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Police District reportedly pursued and intercepted the vehicle at Dharapur. During a subsequent search, police allegedly recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis and several bottles of cough syrup from the vehicle. The two accused were taken into custody for questioning. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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