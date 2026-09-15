Potholes, Waterlogging Turn Key Garchuk-Azara-Rani Gate Airport Road into Danger Zone

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Commuters using the Garchuk-Azara-Rani Gate road are facing serious difficulties as large potholes, stagnant rainwater, and the absence of proper drainage have rendered several portions of the busy 14-km stretch highly dangerous.

The road, which has emerged as an important alternative route to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar, has deteriorated considerably in recent months. Several stretches are dotted with deep potholes, many of which remain filled with water, making it difficult for motorists to assess their depth.

According to local residents and commuters, minor accidents have become common on the road, particularly involving two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The situation has been aggravated by the absence of proper water-drainage channels along both sides of the road. Rainwater remains stagnant on the carriageway and, combined with the continuous movement of vehicles, has caused further deterioration of the road surface.

The present condition of the road has also raised questions over the durability of the previous reconstruction work. The Garchuk-Azara-Rani Gate road was reconstructed during 2022-23 at a cost of around Rs 10 crore by the Western Guwahati Division of the PWD Roads Department, following the initiative of then local MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Residents, however, said that the failure to provide adequate drainage on both sides of the road during the reconstruction has contributed significantly to the recurring waterlogging and deterioration.

The PWD Roads Department had earlier undertaken repairs at several vulnerable locations following directions from local MLA and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, locals said that the repaired portions have again deteriorated in some places due to subsequent rainfall.

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