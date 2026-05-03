Two arrested as city police crack snatching case in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police solved a snatching case reported from Sagalpara within a short span, arresting two habitual offenders and recovering stolen property. The accused were identified as Inamul Ali of Sijubari and Partha Pratim Medhi, also known as Bihari, a resident of Katabari. A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended the duo in connection with the incident. Police said the victim had been targeted while walking from Lokhra Chariali, when her bag containing cash, an ATM card and an Aadhaar card was snatched near a dispensary at Sagalpara. During interrogation, the accused disclosed details that led to the recovery of three stolen scooties allegedly used in multiple snatching operations, along with Rs 1,500 in cash. Officials confirmed that the vehicles had been stolen from different locations across the city, including Dakhingaon, near Hayat Hospital and Rupnagar. Investigators stated that both individuals had prior involvement in several snatching and motorcycle theft cases in Guwahati. Legal proceedings were initiated, and further investigation was underway.

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