Two arrested for robbery; mobile phone theft cracked in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested two men in connection with a robbery at Ganeshguri and solved a major mobile phone theft case within 24 hours in separate operations carried out across the city. A team from Dispur Police Station arrested Kaustav Gogoi (24) of Golaghat and Binud Rajbongshi (30) of Baihata Chariali for allegedly robbing a man from Barpeta of his Alto 800 car (AS11R2199) and Rs 19,200 in cash at Ganeshguri. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused. In another operation, a team from Jalukbari Police Station cracked a theft case reported at a mobile phone shop in Rupamoni Shopping Complex within 24 hours of the incident. Acting on leads, the police recovered 31 iPhones and 49 Android smartphones from the stolen consignment and apprehended one person in connection with the case.

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