Two Arrested in Guwahati Housebreaking Case, Stolen Electronics Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested two persons and recovered stolen electronic goods worth over Rs 5 lakh in connection with a housebreaking and theft case at Narengi Housing Colony. Noonmati Police carried out the operation with assistance from Amingaon Police in Kamrup district.

Police identified the arrested persons as Sanjit Prasad (25) of Amingaon in Hajo and Kishore Rajbongshi (30), alias Moon Singh or Munna, of Bhonti Chowk in Changsari.

According to the initial report, the stolen items had been kept at Prasad Store, a shop at Railway Bazar in Amingaon. Police alleged that Prasad had stored the stolen goods and helped the gang sell them. Investigators also suspected that he had been assisting the alleged gang in disposing of stolen property for a considerable period. Police sealed the shop as part of the investigation.

The seized articles included five laptops, four mobile phones, two tablets, a Nikon DSLR camera with its bag, Apple AirPods, eight wristwatches, three headphones and two laptop chargers. Police also recovered a massage gun, a bag containing clothes, a screwdriver and a Yamaha scooter bearing registration number AS-25-V-3455.

Police continued their investigation to establish the extent of the alleged theft network and determine whether other persons were involved. Legal action had been initiated in connection with the case.

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