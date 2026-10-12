Assam: STF Seizes 40,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore at Amingaon

Guwahati: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force seized 40,000 Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine during an operation at Amingaon in Kamrup, at the wee hours of Monday. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, with the consignment’s estimated street value pegged at Rs 10 crore.

As per official information, the STF acted on intelligence inputs that a consignment of narcotics originating from Mizoram would be transported to a district in Lower Assam via Amingaon.

Based on inputs, an STF team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 EF 5876 and recovered the tablets from the vehicle. The seized consignment weighed approximately 4 kg.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Hakim Dewan aged around 36, son of Md Esa Haq Dewan and a resident of Hahchora village under Barpeta police station.

Officials said the seized narcotics were valued at Rs 6 crore according to the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) rate list, while their estimated street value stood at Rs 10 crore.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF. Legal proceedings are being initiated, and further investigation is underway to establish the consignment’s intended destination and identify others allegedly involved in the suspected trafficking network.