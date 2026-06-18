Two arrested in raid, stolen vehicle and parts recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged thieves during a raid conducted in the Khanapara area and recovered stolen vehicle components along with a vehicle allegedly used in the crime. The accused were identified as Sunil Basumatary, 34, a resident of Jagiroad, and Sushil Thapa, 28, of Ulukunchi. During the operation, police seized a stolen engine head and a dynamo. An Ape vehicle bearing registration number AS01MC6924, which had allegedly been used in carrying out the offence, was also recovered.

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