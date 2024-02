Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government Railway Police carried out an operation at the Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday. This operation led to the capture of a piece of fake gold weighing 1.160 kg. The operation was carried out on the Down Rajdhani Express at the railway station. Laxman Jha and Rekha Devi from Jharkhand were arrested in connection with this development.

