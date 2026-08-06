Two arrested with stolen mobile phones in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged thieves in connection with a theft case and recovered two stolen mobile phones from their possession. The accused were identified as Hirak Jyoti Deka (23) of Chachal and Pinku Ahmed (24) of Hengerabari. Police recovered two stolen mobile handsets during the operation and seized them as evidence. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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