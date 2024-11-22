Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Guwahati for Illegal Entry into India

GUWAHATI: Two Bangladeshi nationals were held up in Guwahati, Assam by the police as they had illegally entered India. As per reports, the Bangladeshi nationals were on their way to Jammu and Kashmir. The detained persons were identified as Arman Malik and Samsita Begum.

According to the police, they suspect that the couple may have entered India through the Tripura border. However, a detailed investigation is underway regarding their entry to India.

The detained persons allegedly did not have any valid documents and had entered the country illegally.