Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Guwahati for Illegal Entry into India

GUWAHATI: Two Bangladeshi nationals were held up in Guwahati, Assam by the police as they had illegally entered India. As per reports, the Bangladeshi nationals were on their way to Jammu and Kashmir. The detained persons were identified as Arman Malik and Samsita Begum.
According to the police, they suspect that the couple may have entered India through the Tripura border. However, a detailed investigation is underway regarding their entry to India.
The detained persons allegedly did not have any valid documents and had entered the country illegally.
Earlier on Friday 12 more Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from the Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai, Tripura.
According to reports, the suspects were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) based on inputs.
An official said the group was en route to other states in search of employment.
The arrests were made following a tip-off about the group’s arrival at the railway station.
While acting on the information, GRP and BSF personnel cordoned off the station and conducted a thorough search.
“We detained 12 individuals, including four men, four women, and four children”, an official said.
The official added, “During questioning, they admitted to entering Tripura through the Silachari area in Gomati district with the assistance of a Bangladeshi tout who helped them cross the international border.”
