Tripura: Three Bangladeshi Girls Detained for Illegal Entry; Police Probe Motive

AGARTALA: Dharmanagar police have arrested three Bangladeshi minors for allegedly crossing into India. The arrests were made early on Monday morning in the Rajbari area of North Tripura district.

A case has been registered against them, and a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of their entry.

Initial police reports say the girls entered India from Bangladesh last Saturday. According to the broker, they had been taken to Dharmanagar with an address scribbled on a piece of paper. At around 5 a.m. on Monday, they were spotted at the Rajbari locality, which is an unusual setting for them.

"We were shocked to see unknown faces roaming around aimlessly in the area. Their movements did not seem right, so we informed the Dharmanagar police immediately," said a concerned local resident. The police got prompt, detained the girls, and, during a search, found three Aadhaar cards on them.

Further questioning revealed that one of the minors was in a love affair with a man from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. "The girl reportedly came to India with plans to marry the young man and brought two other minors from her locality along with her," said a policeman from Dharmanagar Police Station.

Now, the authorities are investigating the role of brokers involved in such illegal crossings. "We are also verifying whether the Aadhaar cards recovered from the girls are genuine," added the officer.

The incident has sparked alarms of the growing menace of illegal cross-border movement as well as the exploitation of minors by trafficking networks. Police are investigating the people who aided the girls in crossing over into India and bringing them to justice.