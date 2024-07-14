Two bodies recovered from Hatigaon in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even before the sensation created by the incident of the recovery of a body in the Maligaon locality of the city could die down, two bodies were recovered in the Hatigaon locality of the city on Saturday. One of them was mentioned to have been murdered by his friends, while the second body was found under mysterious circumstances.

In the first incident, a businessman was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Syed Ali, was allegedly murdered by two of his friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday night, both of whom are now untraceable. He had been residing in a rented house with his family for the past two months, and the incident took place when his family had gone home for the summer vacations. Police arrived at the scene after being informed about the incident and sent the body for the necessary post-mortem.

In the second development, a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Sijubari locality of the Hatigaon area under mysterious circumstances. Later in the day, the victim was identified as Meher Ali. After learning about the incident, the father of the victim alleged that it was in fact a murder that had been made to look like a suicide. It was mentioned that the head of the victim was found towards the backside, which suggested that pressure had been applied to the back and not on the throat as when someone hangs. This increased suspicions regarding the whole development. Hatigoan police reached the scene later, and an investigation was initiated regarding the matter.

Also READ: Body of Young Man Found in Guwahati's Mathgharia (sentinelassam.com)