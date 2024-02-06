Assam: Books penned by noted Assamese poet Lt Budhindra Kr Boruah handed over to Nagaon district library

NAGAON: The personal collections as well as other books penned by noted Assamese litterateur and poet Lt Budhindra Kr Boruah and all his bookshelves has been handed over to the district library, Nagaon by his family members for conservation at a befitting function held at the library on Sunday. During the programme, the participants commemorated the contributions as well as his dedication towards the Assamese literature. Noted poet Paran Kr Boruah urged the family members to provide two photographs of Budhindra Kr Boruah for preserving in the office of Nagoan Sahitya Sabha Bhavan.

