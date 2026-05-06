Two Alleged Burglars Arrested in Guwahati’s Basistha, Burglary Tools Seized by Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested two alleged burglars during an operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The accused were identified as Sanidul Islam (21) and Rejaul Hoque (26) of Hajo. Police recovered and seized tools suspected to have been used in burglary activities, including an Allen key, a chisel, a wrench and a wire cutter from their possession. Officials stated that legal proceedings had been initiated against the duo.

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