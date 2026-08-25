Two cable theft suspects arrested, receiver also apprehended in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two youths were arrested in connection with the alleged theft of cable wires from Century Ply Company, while a scrap dealer was also apprehended for allegedly receiving the stolen material.

The accused were identified as Himanku Roy, 24, and Kalpajyoti Das, 24. Acting on information provided by them, police recovered suspected stolen cable wires from a scrap dealer at Parlly.

The receiver, identified as Kismot Ali, 28, was also apprehended, and the recovered cable wires were seized following due procedure.

Police said the theft had taken place between August 10 and August 15, 2026.

Further legal action was being initiated in the case.

Also Read: Basistha Police Solve Theft Case Within 12 Hours, Arrest Three and Recover Stolen Cables