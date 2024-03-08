Two cattle-laden trucks seized on Assam-Meghayala border

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A special naka checking was set up at Jorabat Tiniali on the Assam-Meghayala border on Thursday morning by Jorabat Outpost, and they were able to apprehend two vehicles and rescue 56 cattle.

The first vehicle had registration number AS 01 RC 2844 and had 26 cattle onboard. Fakir Ali, aged 36, from Sopai Dalgaon under Dhula police station; Danesh Choudhary, aged 37, from Goga under Baihata Chariali police station; and Rafiqul Islam, aged 24 from Uttar Moinbori under Kalgachia police station, were apprehended for bringing the cattle from Darrang towards Meghalaya’s Byrnihat.

The second vehicle had registration number AS 01 KC 9256 and 30 cattle onboard. Iman Ali, aged 36, from Nagbandha Chariali under the Juria police station, and Sofiqul Haque, aged 30, from Bebajia Pathar under the Juria police station, were apprehended. On interrogation, they revealed that the cattle were brought in from Nagaon towards Byrnihat. The vehicles were seized, and animals were rescued. The necessary legal action was initiated against those arrested.

Also Read: 28 cattle rescued from container truck on Assam-Meghalaya border