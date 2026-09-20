Two close aides of ACS officer Debeswar Bora arrested in CM impersonation fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell has arrested two alleged associates of ACS officer Debeswar Bora in connection with the case involving alleged corruption and the use of mimicry to impersonate senior government officials.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Swargiary and Musadik Ahmed. According to the allegations, both were associates of Bora and allegedly helped him carry out the purported fraud by mimicking the voice of the Chief Minister.

The arrests were made by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell as part of its investigation into the case.

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