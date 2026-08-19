Two critically injured as motorcycle hits divider on Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two people sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on hit a divider on the Ganeshguri flyover late on Monday night. The motorcycle, bearing registration number AS15M 6544, reportedly crashed into the divider, throwing both riders onto the road. Pedestrians and Dispur Police rushed the injured duo to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Dispur Police seized the damaged motorcycle and initiated further proceedings. Both injured persons remained under treatment, with their condition reported to be critical.

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