Assam: Couple killed, one injured in NH-27 road accident at Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A couple were killed and another person was seriously injured in a road accident on NH-27 at Bhomoraguri in Jagiroad this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rupjyoti Nath, 26, of Maligaon in Guwahati, and Chumangi Bora, 24, of Daparbari Deuri in Sonitpur.

According to sources, the couple were riding a motorcycle when they collided with another motorcycle that was taking a U-turn on NH-27 at Bhomoraguri. The motorcycle carrying the couple then skidded across the road divider and collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction. The couple died on the spot. The injured person was identified as Ganesh Chandra Pal of Kanabari in Nakhola, Jagiroad. Police immediately reached the spot and took necessary steps.

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