Two-day national seminar explores emergence of Bharat in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day national seminar sponsored by the ICSSR at the Dispur Law College in Guwahati became a hub for insightful discussions on the emergence of Bharat, its significance, challenges, and the way forward. Organised by the Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Dispur Law College, the event gathered intellectuals, scholars, and students to delve into the diverse facets of Bharat's evolution.

The inaugural ceremony, held on the first day, saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Dr. Anand Paliwal, Member of the Law Commission of India; Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary; Mr. Binod Jain, Secretary of the Heritage Foundation; and Prof. R.C. Borpatra Gohain, Governing Body President of Dispur Law College. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a Deep Mantra, symbolizing the inauguration of the national seminar.

Dr. Swapna M. Deka, Vice Principal of Dispur Law College and Convenor of the Seminar, outlined the aims and objectives of the event, setting the stage for the esteemed guests to address the audience with eloquence. Mr. Binod Kr Jain, Secretary of the Heritage Foundation, reflected on the organization's objectives since its establishment in 2001 and the diverse activities it has undertaken over the past two decades.

In his keynote address, Dr. Anand Paliwal emphasized the need to preserve the multi-diverse orientation of Bharat. He touched upon the historical sidelining of the Indian education system by imperialist powers, leading to an inferiority complex that persisted for centuries. Dr. Paliwal also highlighted the impact of false narratives, particularly through artificial intelligence, on the spirit of Bharat. Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence in Bharat's potential to emerge as a global superpower with the necessary reforms.

Dr. Dhananjay Singh acknowledged the government's efforts in promoting the northeast region through development projects. The seminar featured a total of eight academic sessions, with 70 selected papers from 102 abstracts received. Contributions came from various law colleges in Assam and universities outside the state, such as NEHU, Nagaland University, USTM, NLSIU Bangalore, and more.

The second day concluded with a function graced by Chief Guest Dr. Kiran Hazarika, Pro Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, and Guest of Honour Dr. Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Dr. Momin delved into the concept of Bharat and its evolution over the ages, emphasizing unity. Dr. Hazarika spoke about Bharat's ancient glory and its assertive position in the uncertain world, highlighting the practical outcomes expected from seminars and workshops, as emphasized in the National Education Policy (NEP).

