Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Urban 2.0 concluded in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Urban in Assam has concluded in Assam today. The phase II of VBSY concentrated in four districts of Assam – Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Jorhat, Tinsukia and the adjoining areas. The Yatra witnessed an overwhelming response from the public. The second leg of VBSY was carried out in Sonitpur, Golaghat, and Dibrugarh as well.

In Assam, VBSY was flagged off in the tribal areas of the three districts - Baksa, Kokrajhar and Karbi Anglong on 15th November, 2023. Later, the Yatra was carried out in the rural as well as urban areas of all the districts in Assam successfully.

The first phase of the Yatra in urban areas of Assam began on 22nd November, 2023 and concluded on 31st January, 2024. After gaining huge appreciation by the public, the second phase started in the four districts of Kamrup (M), Nagaon, Tinsukia and Jorhat from 8th February, 2024 and concluded today. The VBSY vans rallied across the State carrying various publicity materials such as calendars, booklets and brochures and engaged in the dissemination of the flagship central government schemes such as Ujjwala, PM-SVANidhi, Ayushman Bharat etc. Camps on the various schemes, including health, were organized and people participated in all the activities with great enthusiasm. 8,057 Ayushman cards were issued to the public. 73,168 people attended the health camps organized by the State Health Department. 34,859 people attended the PM-SVANidhi Camps, 13,771 people visited the Aadhar Card camps. 4,130 PMUY registrations were done as part of the on-spot activities.

An initiative titled Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani was also carried out, wherein more than 400 beneficiaries shared their success stories after availing the benefits of the government schemes. A pledge on Viksit Bharat was also taken publicly by 1, 86, 808 people across the State in Urban areas.

Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness on central government schemes across the country covering all Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies with the aim of reaching the unreached. The Yatra was carried out by adopting a whole of government approach with active involvement of various Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments, Central Govt. Organizations and Institutions to ensure the widest possible participation of all concerned for the benefit of Citizens of the country and to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat. The vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 resulted in the magnificent Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) across the nation, touched millions of lives and achieved a landmark in transforming people’s lives. (PIB)

